Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Chenal Road in Pointe Coupee
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - An overturned 18-wheeler shut down Chenal Road outside of Hermitage Monday afternoon. Pointe Coupee firefighters from districts 2, 3 and 5...
Sheriff: 4 children found abused and abandoned in Napoleonville home, caregiver arrested in Indiana
NAPOLEONVILLE - A woman was arrested in Indiana...
Attorneys ask Baton Rouge judge to allow abortions to continue in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Attorneys representing a Shreveport abortion...
Hurricane Ida resources
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: Tracking rain every day this week
Keep checking back, every day this week looks a little different. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Happy Monday! After...
Sunday PM Forecast: Today's showers are just the start of the rainy week
Radar is beginning to get active across the...
Sunday AM Forecast: Showers will be making their way in and sticking around all week long
If you have outdoor actives today, I would...
Sports
LSU great Sylvia Fowles with impressive showing in last WNBA All Star Game
WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles stole the show in the first half of the 2022 All-Star Game when she dunked on a breakaway opportunity, much to the...
Sports2-a-Days: Scotlandville Hornets
First year head coach Ryan Cook spent four...
Sports2-a-Days: Broadmoor Buccaneers
BATON ROUGE - It's been a rough go...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Contests
