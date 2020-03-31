Home
How to report fraud related to the coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - Scammers might see a time like the coronavirus crisis as a prime opportunity to prey on people. The United States Department of Justice...
Unemployment numbers continue to rise amid COVID-19 outbreak
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission says...
Louisiana Statewide Network 211 staying busy during COVID-19 crisis
BATON ROUGE - The state's 211 network is...
Family members throw 'social distancing parade' for grandmother they dearly miss
ASCENSION PARISH - Families have been getting creative finding ways to visit their elderly family members and raise their spirits as social distancing guidelines continue to...
Plaquemine burger joint offering free meals to truckers
PLAQUEMINE - The Twisted Burger is looking more...
Mid City testing center to resume testing Wednesday, April 1st
BATON ROUGE- The drive-thru coronavirus testing center at...
Weather
Front to deliver some cooler temperatures
Two warm afternoons are expected prior to below average temperatures for the middle of the week. A few showers may occur prior to that cool down....
Rain returning early in the week
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly...
Shower chances return overnight
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy...
Sports
NCAA will officially grant eligibility relief for athletes affected by COVID-19
The Division I Council on Monday voted to allow schools to provide spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of...
Month-long football specials to ease your mind: Nightly at 6, 10
Watch WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 and 10:00...
ESPN eyes Drew Brees for top analyst job
ESPN, in the midst of reformatting its Monday...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, March 27, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Community
Select EBR Head Start Centers to distribute breakfast/lunch to families
BATON ROUGE - As schools throughout EBR Parish remain closed due to the spread of novel coronavirus officials want to ensure that children who depend on...
Ascension Parish: March senior sock hop cancelled
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Recreation officials have...
Dream Home tickets on sale - Giveaway coming later in 2020
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for...
