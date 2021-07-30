Home
Pest control company explains how to avoid home infestations during summer heat
BATON ROUGE - Busy is an understatement for pest control companies in the capital area like Arrow Pest Control, who are working around the clock to...
Baton Rouge nursing home hit hard by COVID-19 puts a stop to visitations
BATON ROUGE - It's been a tough week...
EBR 'having conversations' about COVID mitigation measures for its employees: No mandatory vaccine yet
BATON ROUGE - City-parish officials are reviewing health...
Friday PM Weather: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues into weekend
The National Weather Service has issued an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING and HEAT ADVISORY for Saturday from 9am – 7pm across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. For...
Friday Morning Forecast: Heat risk upgraded to a warning
The WBRZ viewing area has been upgraded to...
Excessive heat warning issued for parts of WBRZ viewing area
UPDATE: An excessive heat warning will be in...
SEC leaders vote to fold Texas, Oklahoma into conference in 2025
BATON ROUGE - As expected, the Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to formally invite the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas into the conference, effective in...
All of LSU football staff, majority of players reportedly vaccinated heading into season
BATON ROUGE - All of LSU's football staff...
WATCH: Coach O speaks at rotary club ahead of fall football season
BATON ROUGE - Watch as Coach Ed Orgeron...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
