College Drive partially shut down due to gas leak
BATON ROUGE - Parts of College Drive are shut down after workers ruptured a gas line Thursday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said northbound...
Shell donates $27.5 million to LSU for energy institute
BATON ROUGE – Shell has donated $27.5 million...
Developer plans rooftop bar for Government Street
BATON ROUGE – Plans for a rooftop bar...
Keep Your Eyes on the Sky: Rare planetary alignment happening June 24
For the first time since 2004, on Friday, June 24th several planets will be visible to the naked eye. The rare planetary alignment will be the...
Drought Monitor: No Changes - Severe drought persists over Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge area is no longer under...
Thursday AM Forecast: The heat continues, Showers to help cool things off next week
Heat Advisory Day 2! THE FORECAST ...
Sports
Sports2-a-Days: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets
Head coach Brett Beard enters the 2022 season with 39 seniors at Denham Springs, the most he's ever had as a coach. One of those is...
LSU to unveil 'Pistol' Pete Maravich statue on July 25
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday, "Pistol" Pete Maravich's birthday,...
Sports2-a-Days: Walker Wildcats
The Walker Wildcats are trying to build on...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Monday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
