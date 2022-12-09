Home
Human Jukebox plans tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash
BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox will host a ceremony at Southern University this weekend honoring three members of the marching band who were killed while...
Sheriff: Uber driver stabbed to death after picking up man who 'wanted to kill someone'
HARVEY - Law enforcement officials say a New...
Trial for woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend delayed due to investigator's medical emergency
BATON ROUGE - The trial for a woman...
Friday PM Forecast: weekend showers, stronger storm system next week
A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* will be in effect from 9pm to 10am Saturday morning for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area. Visibility could be as low...
Friday AM Forecast: The first half of the weekend is mostly dry before showers move in
Rain will be moving in over the weekend....
Thursday PM Forecast: warm and foggy, eyes on the next two rainmakers
A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* will be in effect...
Sports
Sunday's LSU women's hoops game versus UNO cancelled due to health protocols within Privateer program
The #11 LSU Women’s Basketball game against New Orleans on Sunday has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within the UNO program. There...
Former SU coach Pete Richardson named to Black College Football Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE - Longtime Southern University Football Coach...
LSU Tiger freshmen earn All-America honors
BATON ROUGE – Four members of LSU’s highly-touted...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
