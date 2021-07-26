Home
2 On Your Side
News
Homeowner shot teenager in his front yard with stolen AR-15
JENNINGS - A 17-year-old was found dead on the front lawn of a home in Crowley. KLFY reported that the homeowner, 31-year-old Steven Lazard, saw...
Man with coronavirus disguises as wife on Indonesian flight
TERNATE, Indonesia — An Indonesian man with the...
One man dead after double shooting in NOLA neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS - One man is dead and...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Sunday Evening Forecast: steam continues, few more showers this week
While achieving official advisory criteria has been a challenge over the last few days, it is important to be aware of the recent ramp up in...
Saturday Evening Forecast: Triple digit heat continues, New Heat Advisory Sunday
The Heat Advisory is set to expire at...
Friday evening forecast: weekend steam, slightly better shower chances
The area did not meet the heat advisory...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Through leadership in offensive meetings, Southern Lab's Angelo Izzard continues to be a true definition of servitude
As a sophomore, Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard started leading the Kittens' offensive meetings when he felt the team wasn't absorbing the plays well enough. ...
Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison out after refusing COVID vaccine
EAGAN, Minn.-Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison parted...
Saints WR Michael Thomas likely to miss start of 2021 season
NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans Saints' star wide receiver...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, July 23, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Additional Links
Stuff the Bus
Dog Days of Summer
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Stuff the Bus
Dog Days of Summer
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Evening Forecast: steam continues, few more showers this week
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days