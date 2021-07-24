Home
West Feliciana Parish reaches major milestone in vaccination efforts
SAINT FRANCISVILLE- After several months of calm, the phones are ringing off the hook again at St. Francisville Pharmacy. The flood of calls, workers say,...
Man crashes vehicle into two parked cars; shoots at deputies while trying to escape
HARVEY - A man was arrested after allegedly...
California man allegedly shipped a pound of meth out of NOLA post office
NEW ORLEANS - A California man was arrested...
Weather
Saturday Evening Forecast: Triple digit heat continues, New Heat Advisory Sunday
The Heat Advisory is set to expire at 6pm, but the heat is long from over. A new Heat Advisory begins at 10 am on Sunday....
Friday evening forecast: weekend steam, slightly better shower chances
The area did not meet the heat advisory...
Saharan dust may bring colorful weekend sunsets in Louisiana
For the past several years, Saharan dust has...
Sports
Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison out after refusing COVID vaccine
EAGAN, Minn.-Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison parted ways with the team after he refused to get the COVID vaccine. Dennison is believed to be...
Saints WR Michael Thomas likely to miss start of 2021 season
NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans Saints' star wide receiver...
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, July 23, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
About Us
