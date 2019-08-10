Home
Light pole falls from base, smashes onto moving car along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A woman driving down the road had the scare of her life Wednesday when a light pole fell on her car. She reached...
Graves, Edwards, Broome meet to discuss funding match for federal drainage dollars
BATON ROUGE - Monday morning East Baton Rouge...
Buzz off: Honey bees that infested a woman's home for decades have finally been removed
BATON ROUGE - A years-long problem for one...
Livingston and Ascension volunteers join forces to clean up the Amite River
ASCENSION PARISH- Trash in the Amite River has been an issue for years, but Saturday dozens of people joined forces to clean up the River. ...
Professor fired over confrontation with protesting students
BALTIMORE (AP) - Johns Hopkins University has fired...
Cyrus and Hemsworth split after less than year of marriage
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Miley Cyrus and Liam...
Heat Stays for the Weekend
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy skies initially tonight, but will turn more partly cloudy after 11 PM. A very muggy night ahead, as...
HEAT ADVISORY leading into steamy weekend
Steamy afternoons and uncomfortably warm nights will be...
Slowly transitioning to hotter, less active pattern
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more isolated...
With Burrow Out, Defense Dominates in First LSU Scrimmage
BATON ROUGE – LSU made big plays on both sides of the ball on Saturday as the Tigers held their first preseason game of training camp...
Saints fall in preseason game #1 vs. Vikings
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints couldn't...
LSU's 2020 football schedule revealed
BATON ROUGE - The SEC has unveiled next...
Investigations
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August 9, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
