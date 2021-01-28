Home
Entergy customers concerned about high January bills after meter switch
DENHAM SPRINGS - An Entergy customer in Denham Springs says her electric bill was the highest it's ever been this month and she wants to know...
Gonzales subdivision approved, residents question whether it should have been
GONZALES - Farmland is turning into real estate,...
'Worst perfect storm' affecting thousands of unemployment claims
BATON ROUGE - Monday, 2 On Your Side...
Pat Shingleton will deliver final forecast after 40 years at WBRZ Friday
BATON ROUGE – Grandparents will tell you, it’s a life-changing moment when you become one. Pat Shingleton agrees, and it’s one of the reasons why, after...
LDH confirms two more cases of the U.K. COVID variant in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
Historic Avery Island salt mine shutting down in wake of deadly collapse
AVERY ISLAND - The operator of a south...
Warming Winters & Shorter Cold Snaps
After last week’s release of global temperature data placing 2019 as Earth’s second hottest year and the 2010s the hottest decade on record, news of record-breaking...
Much drier and much cooler approaching the weekend
Wind chills will be near freezing again tomorrow...
Northwest winds cooling Baton Rouge area to end the week
The muggy and damp stretch is over. Expect...
After a full calendar year of not playing, Baton Rouge CC gets first win over Oakleaf Post Grad
After COVID shut down their season for a full 365 days, Baton Rouge CC men's hoops got their first win of the 2021 season over Oakleaf...
How sitting out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a star
BATON ROUGE- Scotlandville guard Emareyon McDonald is taking...
LSU releases 2021 football schedule
The 2021 LSU football schedule has been released...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
