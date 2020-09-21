Home
LWC issues apology after sending letters to unemployed, warning they were overpaid & owe thousands
BATON ROUGE - Major sticker shock for people on unemployment since some of them received mail that says they owe back thousands of dollars. The letters...
Fence company taking months to complete projects, customers upset
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston...
No repair date set for neighborhood damaged by June tornado
BATON ROUGE - On the morning of June...
I-10 West CLOSED at Lobdell (LA 415) due to vehicle fire on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
I-10 West is CLOSED at Lobdell LA 415 due to a vehicle fire on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near Butte La Rose. Authorities are diverting...
Parts of Livingston Parish bracing for high river levels
SPRINGFIELD - Residents in Springfield are used to...
Police involved in multiple hazing investigations at LSU
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating two separate...
Weather
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: several days of rain expected due to Tropical Storm Beta
As of 4pm Monday, Tropical Storm Beta was located 25 miles southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas, moving west-northwest at 5mph. Maximum sustained winds were at 45mph...
Beta churns in Gulf, Tropical Storm Watch posted for southwest Louisiana
Cloud cover should sock the area in for...
Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Depression Twenty-Two has been upgraded to Tropical...
Sports
Saints take on Raiders in Las Vegas Monday night; watch live on WBRZ
LAS VEGAS - The Saints are making closing out week two of the 2020 NFL season in prime time Monday night. The game will kick...
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron previewed his...
Cowboys rally stuns Falcons 40-39 in McCarthys home debut
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — One gamble after another...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
