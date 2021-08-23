Home
News
State employees should expect vaccine mandate or required testing in near future
BATON ROUGE - With the COVID vaccine receiving FDA approval Monday, Commissioner Jay Dardenne says Louisiana's thousands of state workers could be among the next to...
Louisiana education board: No special meeting on mask rules
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board...
Parents upset over driving school's availability issues
BATON ROUGE - Parents say they've hit a...
Weather
Monday PM Forecast: showers increase this week, lots to watch in tropics
The National Weather Service will maintain a HEAT ADVISORY across the forecast area (except St. Mary Parish) for one more day. By the middle of the...
Monday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory out again today
The Heat Advisory continues for the WBRZ viewing...
Sunday PM Forecast: Still hot, rain chances go up
** A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for...
Sports
Southern Athletics to name football stadium field after Pete Richardson
Longtime and successful former Southern head football Coach Pete Richardson will soon have the field he coached on named after him as Southern University Athletics has...
Saints alter season ticket refund policy amid scrutiny
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Amid public and political...
Saints commit 6 turnovers in first preseason loss to Ravens
BALTIMORE -- Tyler Huntley ran for a 7-yard...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, August 23, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2YourHealth report for Friday, August 20,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2YourHealth report for Thursday, August 19,...
Videos
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
