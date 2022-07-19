Home
After riot & repeated escapes, state will temporarily move some juvenile inmates to Angola
BRIDGE CITY - Officials announced a plan Tuesday to temporarily house some of the state's most violent juvenile offenders at the state penitentiary in Angola amid...
LSU Museum of Art reopens after week-long closure from water damage
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday morning, staff at the...
Stinky property disturbing homeowner who just wants to sip her coffee outside
BATON ROUGE - An overgrown lot and a...
Tuesday PM Forecast: triple digit heat index sticking around
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 11am - 7pm Wednesday for the entire viewing area, except St. Mary Parish. The heat index or feels-like temperatures...
Extreme heat across Europe, Heat Advisory here at home
London temperatures have reached 104°, the highest in...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory issued for the Baton Rouge area
There is not enough rain to curb the...
Sports
Alabama takes spotlight of day two of SEC Media Days
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is no stranger to the spotlight, but when SEC Media Days rolls around each year the Alabama head coach commands the...
LSU Tigers run the show on Day 1 of SEC Media Days
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers were the...
Sports2-a-Days: Central Wildcats
Sid Edwards is entering his 17th year at...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
