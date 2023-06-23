Home
News
Tigers at the zoo? It only makes sense!
OMAHA - Before they turn their attention 100 percent to the Gators, the LSU Tigers were able to study animals of a different sort on Friday....
Oyster shell tax credit aimed to help rebuild LA coast
BATON ROUGE- 100 yards of Louisiana's coast disappears...
Renowned Titanic expert weighs in on OceanGate sub's fatal flaw
BATON ROUGE - A local expert that specializes...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: Showers will be around tomorrow but still not a total washout
The PM rainy pattern is wrapping up into the weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : Any showers still...
Friday AM Forecast: Scattered Storms - More Heat - Tropics Active
More Heat.... More Humidity.... More Storms THE...
Thursday PM Forecast: from standard warmth to summer sizzle
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be easier to...
Sports
Tigers at the zoo? It only makes sense!
OMAHA - Before they turn their attention 100 percent to the Gators, the LSU Tigers were able to study animals of a different sort on Friday....
WATCH: LSU's Tre' Morgan talks his late-game heroics, Tommy White's walk-off home run against Wake Forest
Watch as Tre' Morgan talks about the play...
Sec. of State declares Saturday 'LSU Baseball Day'
BATON ROUGE - It seems just about every...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
About Us
