Home
On Your Side
Social Security Administration says widow owes $41,000
BATON ROUGE - Last May, 2 On Your Side met Donna Deshotels, who then feared she'd have to pay back thousands of dollars to the Social...
Vacuum truck works to remove debris from drainage area Wednesday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A vacuum truck spent a...
Fence replaced following 2 On Your Side inquiry about electrical repairs
BATON ROUGE - Entergy has been busy this...
News
Global stocks rise on more good news on vaccines
BEIJING (AP) — World stocks and Wall Street futures rose Monday after more good news on potential vaccines but unease about anti-coronavirus restrictions on businesses. ...
Secretary of State's statistics reveal over 32,000 Louisianans have already shown up for early voting
BATON ROUGE - Early voting for the Dec....
Joe Biden expected to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is expected...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Many weather changes expected this week
Today will be sunny and clear, but this week will bring more active weather. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Today we will benefit from...
Several chances for rain Thanksgiving week
Local Forecast: Tonight: A few passing clouds...
Calm weekend, active pattern next week
Tonight: We'll see mostly clear skies with lows...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LHSAA announces high school football playoff brackets
Following the final week of the regular season, the LHSAA has released the playoff brackets for teams around the state. CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A...
Report: Joe Burrow carted off the field due to torn ACL
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had to be...
Brees to miss at least 3 games after Saints place him on IR
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints placed quarterback...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Louisiana Department of Health administering free flu vaccinations, Thursday
BATON ROUGE - While progress is being made...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Many weather changes expected this week
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days