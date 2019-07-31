Home
15 months of Social Security benefits appear in bank account by error
BATON ROUGE - One woman says she was on top of the world and the bottom in a matter of hours. While Bertha Coates knows...
Land owner says drainage ditch is in the wrong spot
BATON ROUGE - A land fight has been...
Work on street corner two years ago not quite fixed following job
BATON ROUGE - Tucked away near a dead-end...
More than 100 engraved backpacks to be donated in honor of Sadie Roberts-Joseph
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in partnership with Professional Athletes Supporting Students will be donating 200 backpacks to students in the community...
Teen dies from injuries sustained in Terrebonne Parish crash
GRAY - One person is dead following a...
Sheriff's office welcomes new K-9s to 'APSO family'
ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office...
Isolated Rain Chances Exist, But More Sunshine
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Expect a full day of abundant sunshine with afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s, and...
Storms and Heavy Rain Through the Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Mostly cloudy...
Periods of Heavy Rainfall Possible Today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Mostly sunny...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Zachary Broncos
The tradition of excellence looks to continue for a third straight season at Zachary as the Broncos will look for their third consecutive 5A state title....
Saints Training Camp Day 1 Practice Report
METAIRIE- Saints training camp got underway Thursday morning...
Gonzales 8U baseball team prepares for Dixie Youth World Series
GONZALES - After winning eight games in four...
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July 30, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
