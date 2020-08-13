Home
Unemployed worry about bills; questions hover over executive orders
BATON ROUGE - There are unanswered questions about what's next following President Donald Trump's executive orders on stimulus payments, unemployment, and evictions. Monday, 2 On...
Mysterious dumpster full of trash bewilders neighbors
BATON ROUGE - A large metal dumpster full...
Neighbors tired of listening to business noise, demand action be taken
UPDATE: Baton Rouge Police visited the neighborhood Wednesday...
Pelicans season comes to a quiet close in loss to Magic
The New Orleans Pelicans had a short and uneventful stay in the NBA bubble in Orlando. It ended with a whimper on Thursday night as the...
Overnight mail dump caught on home security camera
BATON ROUGE - Mick Dubuis and his neighbors...
Episcopal School of BR halts some in-person classes, over 1/4 'upper school' students quarantined
BATON ROUGE- Episcopal School of Baton Rouge's Upper...
More action on Friday, drier air possible next week
Alas, we had a day where showers and thunderstorms delivered rain to much of the area. Now, the timing was not great and we could do...
Four-year anniversary of the historic 2016 flood
Four years ago, much of the Baton Rouge...
Tropical Storm Josephine named in the Atlantic
Tropical Depression Eleven has strengthened and is now...
Pelicans season comes to a quiet close in loss to Magic
The New Orleans Pelicans had a short and uneventful stay in the NBA bubble in Orlando. It ended with a whimper on Thursday night as the...
Big 12 officially announces plans to proceed with fall football season
BATON ROUGE- The Big 12 formally announced Wednesday...
Coach O discusses likelihood of college football as cancellation talks swirl
With the fate of the upcoming college football...
SU Ag Center to host virtual training sessions on smoking, tobacco addiction
BATON ROUGE – The Southern University Ag Center’s Communities of Color Network is all set to host a Facebook live web series that will dive into...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
CareSouth Donaldsonville distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
DONALDSONVILLE - CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Donaldsonville on Wednesday, Aug. 12 as part...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
