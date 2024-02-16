Home
News
$$$ Big College Basketball Matchups in the SEC! $$$
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton have the best bets for the biggest college basketball and NHL matchups! Saturday College Basketball: LSU @...
Mosquitoes already bugging people as winter shifts to spring
BATON ROUGE - People may have noticed an...
No. 4 LSU baseball defeats VMI 11-8 in season opener
BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU started its...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: light showers followed by chilly temperatures
A cold front pushing through the area will start the weekend off with light showers and falling temperatures. Some locations could reach freezing Sunday night. ...
Friday AM Forecast: Showers around today, Much cooler tomorrow
Grab your umbrellas, jackets, and sunglasses if you're...
Thursday PM Forecast: Light rain arrives soon, followed by a cold spell
Rain enters the capital area as we close...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
No. 4 LSU baseball defeats VMI 11-8 in season opener
BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU started its season with a back-and-forth game in which the team finished strong Friday afternoon as they won 11-8 over...
Caitlin Clark of Iowa breaks NCAA women's career scoring record with 35-foot 3-pointer
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark broke...
LSU women's hoops March Madness projection pretty low
BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s basketball team...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series: Local resident shares story a decade after his battle with heart disease
BATON ROUGE - Patton Brantley was on his way to celebrate his brother’s birthday when disaster struck. “I was ironing a shirt to get ready...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy. Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Cirque Du Soleil Contest
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Cirque Du Soleil Contest
Search
SEARCH
60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: light showers followed by chilly temperatures
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days