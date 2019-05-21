Home
On Your Side
Railroad crossing damaged, residents want fix
PORT ALLEN - A railroad crossing on the west side could be the source of a number of vehicle issues. The crossing is bumpy and broken...
Medical professional claims her boss' checks bounce, quits job
LAFAYETTE - Some medical professionals say the doctor...
On Your Side investigation: Chemicals found in groundwater in Ascension neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE - The Department of Environmental Quality says...
News
NOPD: Man killed in shootout with officers fired first
NEW ORLEANS - The man killed last week during a shootout with officers from the New Orleans Police Department was the first one to open fire....
Louisiana House seeking to cover more children in Medicaid
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - House lawmakers are...
VIDEO: Boater smashes into other boats on Tickfaw River, flees scene
LIVINGSTON PARISH – A Livingston man is searching...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Pop-ups and higher heat in the forecast
Despite another day or so of rain chances in the cards, expect heat to become the big weather story later this week. On Sunday, there were...
Lingering Afternoon Storms Into Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Lingering pockets...
Strong Storms Possible Sunday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Spotty to...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU knocks off Texas Tech, advances to fifth straight NCAA Super Regional
BATON ROUGE - The 10 th -ranked LSU softball team survived Sunday night's winner take all game vs. Texas Tech. In their third meeting of the...
Southern snaps title drought, wins first SWAC Title since 2009
NEW ORLEANS – Southern snapped a decade-long title...
Auburn avoids sweep, LSU falls 5-4 in 11 innings
BATON ROUGE - LSU was two outs away...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 20, 2019.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mother's Day Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mother's Day Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Pop-ups and higher heat in the forecast
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days