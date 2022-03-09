Home
Alabama man gets 160 years for child porn, $206,500 to girl
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an Alabama boat captain to serve 160 years in prison for exploiting a girl to...
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday...
Bird damages Entergy equipment, knocks out power for thousands in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Nearly 10,000 Entergy customers lost...
Wednesday PM Forecast: briefly warmer before strong front on Friday
Warmer temperatures are expected to close out the week. The next chance for rain will come with a strong cold front on Friday followed by the...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Mostly dry today, Big temperature changes coming this weekend
Most areas will stay dry today. A short...
Tuesday PM Forecast: few showers overnight, then drier until next cold front
A disturbance will cross over the area on...
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team, along with head coach Will Wade, could face strong penalties after the team received a Notice of Allegations...
LSU-McNeese baseball game postponed due to weather
BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball's match-up with McNeese...
LSU basketball brings home end of season honors, Eason SEC 6th Man
LSU men's basketball brought home a handful of...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Tuesday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
