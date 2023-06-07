Home
Mother of 'extremely dangerous' escapee arrested
NEW ORLEANS - The mother of a teenager who escaped police custody during a botched transfer has been arrested for allegedly aiding her son. Kenione...
CNN head Chris Licht is out at the global news network after a brief, tumultuous tenure
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht is out...
American Red Cross in need of volunteers for hurricane season - Here's how you can help
We're already at the start of hurricane season...
Wednesday AM Forecast: The pattern continues with heat and PM showers today
Keeping the HEAT and the showers in today's forecast. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Another day, another chance for...
Tuesday PM Forecast: keeping showers and storms around
The routine will stay in tact through the...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Rinse and repeat pattern locked in
After repeated days of rain, your lawn may...
Sports
After 13-7 LSU win over Oregon State, Tigers will face No. 12 Kentucky Saturday afternoon in Super Regional
BATON ROUGE – LSU pounded out 19 hits including 4 home runs and scored double-digit runs to lift the No. 5 national seed Tigers to a...
LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson tabbed as next head coach at Georgia
BATON ROUGE - Just moments after helping guide...
LSU baseball set to play against Oregon State in Regional Final Monday
BATON ROUGE - LSU will continue their postseason...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
