Chief of LSU police announces retirement after over 40 years of service
BATON ROUGE - The LSUPD chief announced his retirement date Friday. Chief Bart Thompson's last day on campus will be April 28. Before working...
Officials respond to fire at Wendy's on Bluebonnet Boulevard early Monday
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a reported...
Photos: Four-alarm fire in New Orleans claims two homes, damages two others
NEW ORLEANS - Two homes were destroyed and...
Monday AM Forecast: Another dry day in the forecast
Today will be a near repeat of yesterday with a cool and comfortable afternoon. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. To day &...
Sunday AM Forecast: Clouds Blanket The Skies - Rain Not Likely
Today and Tonight: Clouds are currently blanketing the...
Saturday PM Forecast: Clear Overnight - Increasing Clouds Sunday
Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies and...
Sports
No. 15 LSU softball beats Mississippi State 8-0, completing sweep
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team completed the sweep over Mississippi State. The Tigers won game three, 8-0 in six innings. Senior Ali Kilponen...
No. 1 LSU baseball beats Ole Miss 7-6, secures first sweep in SEC play
OXFORD, Miss. - The No. 1 LSU baseball...
No. 15 LSU softball wins game 2 over Mississippi State 10-4
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team wins...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, April 17, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
