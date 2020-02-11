Home
Weight limits concerning residents living along busy Baton Rouge boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Trucks carrying too much weight for a posted road limit is a constant concern for Tom Mixson. "You are violating my home,"...
Slow grant process continues for flood victims
GONZALES - A frustrated homeowner in Ascension Parish...
Buyouts continue following 2016 flood
ZACHARY - Restore Louisiana's Solution 4 Buyout Program...
Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges
CHICAGO (AP) — A grand jury returned a six-count indictment accusing actor Jussie Smollett of lying to Chicago police, a special prosecutor announced Tuesday. The...
Day after contentious news conference, councilman leads protest demanding Zachary principal's removal
ZACHARY - A city councilman heated over the...
Hundreds searching for South Carolina girl, 6, who vanished while playing outside her home
CAYCE, SC - More than 250 officers are...
Clouds and showers until cold front arrives late Wednesday
An active weather pattern is expected over the next several days. Fog may be an issue for coastal areas through Wednesday morning. Finally, the possibility of...
Unsettled week of weather ahead
An active weather pattern is expected over the...
Showers move in late tonight
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds continuing...
LSU opening 2022 & 2023 football seasons against Florida State; Superdome hosting first game
BATON ROUGE - LSU and Florida State will meet in back-to-back season-openers for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The games will be played in New Orleans...
Aifuwa's career day leads LSU to win over Missouri
BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Women’s Basketball...
LSU Softball sweeps Saturday doubleheader
BATON ROUGE- No. 11 LSU softball got a...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Thursday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the Deaf Foundation and Deaf Focus are collaborating for a 5K and 1-mile Fun Run on Saturday, March 28,...
This Sunday: Krewe of Mutts Parade
This Sunday, February 9, Mardi Gras Downtown 2020...
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work...
