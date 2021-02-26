Home
Insurance companies could drop newer policy holders following historic 2020 hurricane season
BATON ROUGE - Following a record season last year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering moving the start of the hurricane season to May...
Oversight board wants independent investigation into Entergy's new meters, surging power bills
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Public Service Commission is...
Utility companies appear before oversight board; Entergy vows to improve
BATON ROUGE - Utility companies were in the...
US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince likely approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to a newly...
Highlights of the COVID-19 relief bill advancing in Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to...
VIDEO: Thief takes food delivery driver's car in broad daylight
NEW ORLEANS - A brazen thief stole a...
Mild weekend ahead with a few showers
Into Tonight, Into Tomorrow: This evening will stay dry. Clouds will begin to move in overnight with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Dense Fog is...
Official start of hurricane season could move up to May
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which tracks...
OFFICIAL: Baton Rouge registers first 80 temperature of 2021
For the first time in 2021, the thermometer...
QB Russell Wilson open to playing in New Orleans
Star quarterback Russell Wilson has told his agent he's open to being traded to a handful of teams, one of them being the New Orleans Saints....
LSU baseball hammers Cajuns in Lafayette
The LSU Tiger baseball team took advantage of...
LSU sets dates for Spring Football, Spring Game info to come
LSU Football has announced dates for the start...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
