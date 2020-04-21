Home
Customers of tax preparation businesses say stimulus money deposited in wrong bank account
BATON ROUGE - Millions of stimulus checks were deposited in bank accounts across the country this week, but some people say their money has been deposited...
Food distributed in Baker for hundreds of residents in need
BAKER - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank...
Virtual doctor visits up nearly 10,000 percent amid coronavirus pandemic
BATON ROUGE - The way people visit with...
Deputies arrest 20-year-old in connection with fatal Donaldsonville shooting
DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, deputies announced the...
Oil market crashes further, dragging down stocks
BANGKOK (AP) — The oil market plunged further...
Gonzales Police search for man accused of cashing a nearly $4,000 stolen check
GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is asking...
Weather
High temps climb, "slight risk" Wednesday night
Temperatures will not change much this week. The next storm system to roll across our area will come Wednesday night. THE FORECAST: Today and...
Quiet beginning to the week
Sun and lower humidity are expected to start...
Greater Baton Rouge area under a tornado watch
*TORNADO WATCH* for the shaded area. We're...
Sports
Marion Hollins elected to 2021 class of Golf Hall of Fame
Marion Hollins financed and developed a golf course for women in New York and was the brains behind two fabled golf courses in California. And with...
Shareef O'Neal officially joins LSU basketball team
BATON ROUGE - Shareef O'Neal, the son of...
Trendon Watford declares for NBA Draft; Will maintain eligibility
LSU forward Trendon Watford, a member of the...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 17, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to lift spirits and support coronavirus relief efforts by sponsoring a virtual concert series that kicks off Friday, April...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
Church continues its mission to feed the hungry despite battling arson-related fires
BATON ROUGE - Even as their church became...
About Us
Contests
