House that's flooded five times elevated, others to be elevated soon
BATON ROUGE - There's a big change coming to a flood-prone street in Baton Rouge. A lot of homes on Honeysuckle Avenue flood. Mechelle Evans...
PPP loan taken out in business owner's name without their knowledge
DENHAM SPRINGS - Some strange money games are...
Storm debris from winter storm sits idle, homeowner struggles to get it cleared
CENTRAL - Storm debris leftover from the February...
LSU set to pay Kim Mulkey $2.5 million in first year
BATON ROUGE - As LSU welcomes new women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey, she is being met with a substantial payday. According to The Athletic, LSU...
Tiger baseball rolls over Grambling in mid-week make-up game
The LSU Tiger baseball team took control of...
Businesses may require masks on their premises, says BR attorney
Many business owners are now faced with one...
Feels like eclipses 90, more humidity to come
Some highly isolated showers popped around midday on Tuesday. While the same could occur on Wednesday, no well-organized precipitation is expected until the end of the...
The humidity is back, Tracking rain late week
The emojis are not happy about the steep...
Adding some humidity to the warm temperatures
Higher highs, higher lows and higher humidity sums...
Tiger baseball rolls over Grambling in mid-week make-up game
The LSU Tiger baseball team took control of the game early and never looked back as they defeated Grambling 7-0 Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium....
Report: NFL hall of famer Marshall Faulk interested in Southern head football job
BATON ROUGE - Pro Football Hall of Fame...
Kim Mulkey makes first appearance as LSU women's basketball head coach
BATON ROUGE - Kim Mulkey arrived in the...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 23, 2021.
Denham Springs annual Spring Festival makes long-awaited return
DENHAM SPRINGS - At Benton Brother's Antique Mall...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
