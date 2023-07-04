Home
One person injured in reported stabbing on North 19th Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was reported injured in a stabbing incident Tuesday. According to emergency officials, the stabbing happened on North 19th Street near...
Inmate reportedly hanged self in West Baton Rouge Detention Center
PORT ALLEN - An inmate in the West...
Police find woman dead inside Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after a...
Weather
Independence Day Forecast: Spotty showers but no washouts
A few showers today, but fireworks will not be interrupted. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Staring off this 4th...
Monday PM Forecast: heat to be tapered by increasing rain chances
A transition to a more typical summer routine...
Monday AM Forecast: Rinse and repeat pattern locking in
Spotty showers moving in starting today. THE...
Sports
Former LSU Tiger, NFL tight end declares big win in fight against cancer
BATON ROUGE - A former LSU football standout who went on to play in the NFL says the cancer he was diagnosed with earlier this year...
Sports2-a-Days: Central Wildcats
BATON ROUGE - For the last decade, Central...
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes named 2023 National Player of the Year
BATON ROUGE - Paul Skenes has been named...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, July 3, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
