No. 1 LSU Baseball beats Grambling 17-5 in 7 innings
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team run ruled their opponent for the 9th time this season, as the Tigers get win number 22 over Grambling...
Officials not expecting to install Basin Bridge speed cameras until 2024
BATON ROUGE - Whether you're heading to Lafayette...
Friends and family mourn the loss of two Louisiana natives killed in Nashville school shooting
When a shooter opened fire on a Christian...
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: a light jacket the next few mornings
As a front finally pushes south of the area, a few drier days are ahead. You might want an outer layer over the next two mornings....
Tuesday AM Forecast: Storms will clear this afternoon, dry for the rest of the week
The storms will be clearing this afternoon. ...
Monday PM Forecast: showers possible this evening, more expected tomorrow
Tracking the latest front moving through early tomorrow....
Sports
No. 1 LSU Baseball beats Grambling 17-5 in 7 innings
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team run ruled their opponent for the 9th time this season, as the Tigers get win number 22 over Grambling...
WATCH: LSU fans cheer on Tigers as they depart for Final Four
BATON ROUGE - LSU fans swarmed the campus...
LSU women's hoops advance to first Final Four since 2008 with 54-42 win over Miami in Elite Eight
GREENVILLE, S.C. - For the first time since...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday, March 27, 2023.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
About Us
Contests
