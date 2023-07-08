Home
News
6-year-old shot when leaving meal after funeral service
VACHERIE - A child was shot while leaving a meal held after a funeral service on Friday. According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office,...
Officers looking for man who stole car outside of convenience store
BAKER - Officers are looking for a man...
St. Francisville man arrested for the rape of woman with dementia
ST FRANCISVILLE - A man was arrested on...
Saturday AM Forecast: Rain Chances Increase Through the Weekend
Rain chances increase in the forecast for the weekend THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Plenty of sunshine to start...
Friday PM Forecast: typical pattern over the weekend, rain may ramp up Monday
The so-called heat dome will stay out west...
Friday AM Forecast: Today heat continues with a few sneaky showers
Sneaky showers this afternoon, but most people will...
Sports
Baton Rouge native Frank Bartley finally gets NBA chance with the Pelicans' Summer League team
NEW ORLEANS - Since graduating from UL Lafayette, Baton Rouge native Frank Bartley has had quite the professional basketball journey. "We start off with Canada,...
Sports2-a-Days: McKinley Panthers
BATON ROUGE - The McKinley Panthers were the...
Sports2-a-Days: St. Michael Warriors
BATON ROUGE - The St. Michael Warriors are...
Investigations
Health
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center recognized for its studies on bariatric surgery
BATON ROUGE - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge was recognized this week by the American Diabetes Association for its involvement in studying the...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
About Us
