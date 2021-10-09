Home
Wasted COVID vaccine doses in Louisiana swell to 224,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s problem of wasted COVID-19 vaccine shots continues to balloon, with about 224,000 doses thrown out across the state as health...
Baton Rouge gym aims for the gold in reshaping mental and physical health among future gymnasts
BATON ROUGE - Daily conditioning, practicing and stumbles...
Fatal accident on Nicholson Drive leaves at least one dead
BATON ROUGE - A fatal crash left at...
Saturday PM Forecast: Above average temperatures continue
Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s once again. Skies will remain mostly clear. Sunday will feature another afternoon filled with...
Friday PM Forecast: keeping warm, most dry for a while
Quiet but warm weather will be the story...
Friday AM Forecast: Dry but warming up through the weekend
Today & Tonight: Look for lots of sunshine...
Sports
LIVE UPDATES: LSU trailing Kentucky 7-28 in the 4th
Tweets by LSUfootball
Southeastern wins shootout with Nicholls in top 25 matchup
THIBODAUX, La. – No. 14 Southeastern Louisiana University...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Week 5
BATON ROUGE- This past week we went with...
Investigations
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
