Grant money going toward counseling future homebuyers
BATON ROUGE - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $42.8 million in housing counseling grants to help Americans make more informed and educational...
Cameras to be installed, catching illegal dumpers
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish will soon start...
YMCA reports decrease in revenue, closing two pools
BATON ROUGE - The YMCA says money is...
Delta: Woman without ticket boards plane at Florida airport
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Delta Airlines says a woman was able to board one of its planes at a Florida airport without a ticket and was...
LSU gets $773,500 to study commercial vehicle crash causes
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana university...
Police arrest woman in domestic stabbing
BATON ROUGE- Police arrest a woman in a...
Cold Front Finally Breaks Through Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies tonight, but clouds will be building through the overnight hours due to an approaching cold front from...
More Afternoon Storms Sunday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Conditions will...
Developing Storms Later Today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Some areas...
WATCH: Drew Brees throwing ball again for first time since injury
NEW ORLEANS - Saints QB Drew Brees shared a video of a him gripping and throwing a football for the first time since his week 2...
#5 LSU 42, Utah State 6, Final
http://www.wbrz.com/pages/live-stream-3/ BATON ROUGE - The fifth ranked...
Report: Drew Brees back at practice, still resting throwing hand
NEW ORLEANS - Quarterback Drew Brees was back...
Friday's health report
2 Your Health segment for Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for October...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for October...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
