Ochsner Health readies for Pfizer vaccine
BATON ROUGE - As soon as Monday, 9,375 doses of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine will be arriving in Louisiana for Ochsner Health. More than half of...
Property tax deadline approaching though many cannot pay due to COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - Property taxes are coming due...
Elaborate light display inspires generosity during the holiday season
DENHAM SPRINGS - Buddy the Elf said, "the...
Ochsner Health readies for Pfizer vaccine
BATON ROUGE - As soon as Monday, 9,375 doses of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine will be arriving in Louisiana for Ochsner Health. More than half of...
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit aiming to overturn Biden's victory
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday...
Trump administration plans 2nd execution in as many days
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Trump administration...
Weather
Rainy overnight into daybreak Saturday
Tonight and Tomorrow: We'll remain dry this evening, with increasing clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Overnight, a line of showers & maybe a...
A line of showers and storms will move through tonight
No fog today, but clouds will be building...
Foggy Friday morning, batches of rain this weekend
Another batch of fog is expected into Friday...
Fewer fans allowed in Superdome for remaining 2020 Saints games
NEW ORLEANS - City officials said the New Orleans Saints are expected to cut current fan attendance in half for their remaining home games this season...
LSU self-imposing postseason ban on its football team for 2020 season
BATON ROUGE - LSU has announced it will...
LSU's Arik Gilbert plans to opt out of 2020 season, Coach O says
UPDATE: Arik Gilbert has opted out of the...
Ochsner Health readies for Pfizer vaccine
BATON ROUGE - As soon as Monday, 9,375 doses of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine will be arriving in Louisiana for Ochsner Health. More than half of...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Experts offer assistance to sufferers of pandemic fatigue, COVID-related anxiety
More than 15 million individuals in the United...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
