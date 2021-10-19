Home
Baton Rouge General, YMCA team up for flu shot week
BATON ROUGE – As the U.S. continues to fight off the threat of COVID-19 with vaccinations, physicians are reminding citizens of the importance of yet another...
Police make arrest in deadly shooting on La Annie Drive
BATON ROUGE - An arrest has been made...
Rapper formerly known as Kanye West now officially just 'Ye'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye is now Ye....
Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunshine today, Rain moving in on Wednesday
Today will be sunny and dry, but Wednesday is shaping up to be very rainy. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Temperatures started in the...
Monday PM Forecast: weather changes begin later Tuesday
Temperatures will gradually warm in the days ahead....
Monday AM Forecast: Lower humidity and cooler temperatures will not last long
We are starting off the week cool and...
Sports
Coach Ed Orgeron, LSU parting ways after 2021 season
BATON ROUGE - LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron will not continue as the team's head coach in 2022. READ: Updated temporary employment agreement between...
WATCH: Coach O talks match-up with #12 Ole Miss
Watch Coach Ed Orgeron discuss this weekend's match-up...
Who's on LSU's coaching radar? Names to watch
The LSU head football coach's job could easily...
Baton Rouge General, YMCA team up for flu shot week
BATON ROUGE – As the U.S. continues to fight off the threat of COVID-19 with vaccinations, physicians are reminding citizens of the importance of yet another...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
