Shreveport man who beat wife while kids hid in closet gets ten years
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A man who admitted beating his estranged wife while their three children hid in a closet has been sentenced to 10 years...
Northern Lights illuminate skies farther south than usual this week
This week more people in the U.S. will...
State corrections lieutenant arrested for pepper spray use
PLAQUEMINE, lA. (AP) — A state corrections lieutenant...
Wednesday AM Forecast: A cold front will shake up the forecast just in time for the weekend
The waiting game continues. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Conditions today will be summery yet again. The humidity will be uncomfortable as temperatures reach...
Tuesday PM Forecast: front to bring big changes by weekend
The weather pattern will remain stale—warm and humid...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Humid conditions will last only through Thursday
The humid days are limited… THE FORECAST...
Sports
Saints kicker Cody Parkey placed on injured reserve after one game
NEW ORLEANS - Less than a week after the Saints picked up free agent Cody Parkey, the kicker is going on injured reserve. Reports said...
Jon Gruden resigns as Raider's coach over offensive emails
Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the...
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record
Dutchtown running back Dylan Samson only needed 30...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Oct. 12, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Oct....
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
About Us
