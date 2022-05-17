Home
Man arrested months after leading officers on wild chase in rental car; vehicle's camera helped ID him
BATON ROUGE - A man who allegedly evaded state troopers after leading them on a high-speed chase in a rental car has been arrested nearly seven...
Missing teen found dead after 13 years; SC sex offender charged
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The body of a...
US judge: Man falsely arrested by Louisiana sheriff's office
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal agent was...
Tuesday AM Forecast: There is plenty of time to get out in the garden this week
Green means go in the gardening forecast! Yellow flowers and showers creep in over the weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today...
Monday PM Forecast: warm with minimal rain chances
The story of the week will be warmth....
Monday AM Forecast: Hot and humid conditions here for the week
South Louisiana is trending mostly dry and warm....
Sports
VIDEO: Former Tiger and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks on Saints offseason, finally signing LSU players
NEW ORLEANS - Sports2's Corey Rholdon caught up with former LSU and Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson on the Saints offseason. Henderson won a national...
Drew Brees denies reports that he's leaving broadcasting gig: 'I'm currently undecided'
NEW ORLEANS - Rumors of Drew Brees' exit...
LSU softball heading to Tempe for NCAA Regional
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team will...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, May 16, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Thursday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
