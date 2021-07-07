Home
On Your Side
Pool company taking heat from customers unhappy with results
DENHAM SPRINGS - Backyards are turning into nightmares instead of the oasis homeowners thought they were getting with a pool. Fed up and needing help, they...
Neighbor of dilapidated home speaks up again, homeowners given another year to make upgrades
BATON ROUGE - It's been on and off...
Parish plans to address 1,100 sinkholes in next couple of months
BATON ROUGE - Orange barricades dot neighborhoods across...
News
Local nurse explains the importance of hospice care
Providing families gentle comfort and care has become a way of life for hospice nurse, Carla Brown. "I've worked before as a hospice nurse for...
Charges upgraded for pair arrested in 1-year-old's death
BATON ROUGE - Two people arrested in the...
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday afternoon commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
More of the same on Wednesday, scattered showers & storms
Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the evening hours. Overnight, most will stay dry with a mainly cloudy sky. Low temperatures...
Widespread showers and storms Tuesday afternoon, Elsa heading to Florida
Widespread showers and storms will continue to bring...
Scattered showers and storms continue, isolated downpours
Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and thunderstorms...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Iberville Tigers
When Justin Joseph took over as head man of East Iberville last year he knew that the groundwork had already been laid for the Tigers so...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Southern Lab Kittens
Sixteen starters return for Southern Lab, a team...
Kevin Gausman becomes 13th former Tiger to make MLB All Star Game
BATON ROUGE, La. – San Francisco Giants pitcher...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, July 2, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Clay Young
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Clay Young
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
More of the same on Wednesday, scattered showers & storms
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days