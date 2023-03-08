Home
No foul play in Millard case does not mean no criminal charges, district attorney says
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Department's announcement on Tuesday that investigators do not believe Nathan Millard was murdered has a lot of people confused. ...
Lower speed limit, crosswalks planned for busy street in Zachary
ZACHARY - Drivers who use Mt. Pleasant Boulevard...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: hot and humid for one more day
Now three days of record-breaking heat across the Capital area, but there is an end in sight. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. ...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Record breaking heat continues while we wait for the next front
We are likely in for another record breaker....
Tuesday PM Forecast: More heat heading your way this week
We have beat the record again today, and...
Sports
SEC Tourney loss tumbles LSU women's hoops in final AP poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women’s basketball program took a header in the final Associated Press poll following their 17 point collapse to Tennessee in the...
Saints sign 4-year deal with former Raiders QB Carr
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are...
No 1. LSU baseball wins game 3 vs Central Connecticut State 13-0 in 7 innings
BATON ROUGE - So far in LSU's four-game...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and the crawfish market is seeing one of its first significant drops of the season. According to the...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
