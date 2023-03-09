Home
2 On Your Side
News
Family of Max Gruver, LSU student who died in hazing incident, awarded $6.1 million in damages
BATON ROUGE - A jury awarded the family of Max Gruver , an 18-year-old LSU freshman who died of alcohol poisoning less than 12...
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday Morning Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
Mailboxes moved following sidewalk project, some say they're too close to street
BRUSLY - Some mailboxes are getting the attention...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Thursday AM Forecast: Two cold fronts are moving before next week
Two cold fronts are lined up to drop temperatures and humidity. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: The record streak...
Wednesday PM Forecast: hot and humid for one more day
Now three days of record-breaking heat across the...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Record breaking heat continues while we wait for the next front
We are likely in for another record breaker....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU basketball beats Georgia 72-67 to open up the SEC tournament, will face Vanderbilt on Thursday
NASHILLE - Survive and advance. That's what March Madness is all about, even if you finished last in the SEC. The LSU Tigers win only their...
No. 1 LSU baseball beats Lamar 9-2
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't a seven-inning run...
SEC Tourney loss tumbles LSU women's hoops in final AP poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women’s basketball program...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and the crawfish market is seeing one of its first significant drops of the season. According to the...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Love225
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stop bullying
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Love225
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stop bullying
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Search
SEARCH
70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday AM Forecast: Two cold fronts are moving before next week
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days