Mother, son, grandmother all charged in hit-and-run wreck where BR contractor was killed
LULING - A man's mother and grandmother are both now charged in a deadly wreck he allegedly caused earlier this year after they helped him evade...
Man accused of chasing ex across town, shooting her in parking lot of Baker Police Department
BAKER - Police say a woman was on...
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost become parents to baby boy
Actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star...
Thursday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory issued for Baton Rouge area
Hot and dry conditions will likely prompt heat alerts over the weekend. THE FORECAST *HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye...
Wednesday PM Weather: turning drier, turning hotter
Expect one more “active” day in terms of...
Wednesday Morning Forecast: Summertime pattern in for a shakeup
The summertime pattern is in for a shakeup...
Saints commit 6 turnovers in first preseason loss to Ravens
BALTIMORE -- Tyler Huntley ran for a 7-yard touchdown with 6:35 remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to 18 games with a...
Local restaurant Walk-Ons looking to sign walk-on athletes
BATON ROUGE - Locally founded sports bar and...
Tigers ranked high in first USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
The LSU Tiger football team is already earning...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2YourHealth report for Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2YourHealth report for Monday, August 16,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
