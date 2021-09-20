Home
2 On Your Side
News
Biden launches response to health harms from extreme heat
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to protect workers and communities from extreme heat after a dangerously hot summer that spurred an onslaught of...
Canary Islands volcano erupts, destroys homes
Homes were decimated, as lava flowed from the...
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The U.S. is...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: Two more rainy days before a powerful cold front
The first real fall cold front is on the way! THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: We are off to a muggy start this week....
Sunday PM Forecast: A few storms to start the week, then a cool front arrives
The Next 24 Hours: Skies will remain partly...
Friday PM Forecast: Rain still lingers through the weekend
Tonight & Tomorrow: Evening showers and storms are...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Rough second half leads to 31-24 Southern loss to McNeese
BATON ROUGE- After a hot start where Southern took a 21-10 halftime lead, the Jags gave up 21 Second half points and lost to McNeese. The...
Kelley throws for 444 yards, 4 TDs in SE Louisiana's win
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Cole Kelley threw...
High School Football Scores - Week 3
PREP FOOTBALL SCORES FROM WEEK 3 Abbeville 43,...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2021
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
Additional Links
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Tailgate Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2021
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2021
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Tailgate Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2021
Search
SEARCH
76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: Two more rainy days before a powerful cold front
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days