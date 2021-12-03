Home
Total Solar Eclipse 2021 occurs Saturday
This year, only one total solar eclipse will take place and those who have the privilege of viewing it will do so Saturday (December 4). ...
Man arrested in death of Jacqueline Avant, music icon's wife
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A 29-year-old man...
Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' star dies at 69
Actor, Eddie Mekka, of the 1970's hit television...
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: Widespread rain will hold off until Monday
Widespread rain will hold off until Monday. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: There is a dense fog advisory out until 10 am for all...
Thursday PM Forecast: more fog, warmer pattern just getting started
After recording a cooler than average and the...
December Temperature Outlook: Mild pattern holds for now
As we move towards mid-December, all forecast data...
Sports
Cowboys beat Saints 27-17, making 5 straight New Orleans losses
The Saints lost to the Cowboys 27-17, making five straight losses for New Orleans. Taysom Hill threw 4 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown....
Lady Tigers beat 14th ranked Iowa State 69-60
The LSU women's basketball team got their best...
LIVE UPDATES: Saints take on Cowboys in New Orleans Thursday night
Tweets by Saints
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
