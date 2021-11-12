Home
St. James Parish to host 2021 Lighting of the Bonfires on Christmas Eve
CONVENT - St. James Parish officials announced Friday that the Lighting of the Bonfires on Christmas Eve will return for the 2021 holiday season. The...
Former LSU wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Los Angeles Rams
LOS ANGELES, California - Former LSU football player,...
LIVE UPDATES: Friday morning commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: Dense fog this morning, sunshine this afternoon
The Forecast: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9AM for most of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Fog is leading to reduced v isibility...
Thursday PM Forecast: much cooler air arriving by the weekend
One front is through and another is on...
Thursday AM Forecast: Dodging showers all morning long
Be ready for a few showers this morning...
Sports
Woodlawn kicker proving big motivations matter, big size does not
BATON ROUGE - "Big things come in small packages" is a cliché. But, as they say, most clichés have some truth to them. Woodlawn freshman...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: Liberty's Keelan Reason
BATON ROUGE - Defensive back Keelan Reason is...
5 LSU basketball players ejected at end of ULM game for leaving bench
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball opened their...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
