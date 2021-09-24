Home
President Biden vocal in condemning horseback wrangling images from border: 'It's horrible what you saw'
President Joe Biden publicly condemned images of Border Patrol agents on horseback rounding up Haitian migrant families in Texas. The President insinuated that the individuals...
La Dept of Health says new sites added for monoclonal antibody treatments
BATON ROUGE - In response to an increase...
Pancreatic cancer revealed as 'Sex and the City' actor's cause of death
Hollywood is mourning the loss of Willie Garson,...
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: Beautiful weather through the weekend
Today & Tonight: Today will be another beautiful fall-like day. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s to near 80 under a sunny...
Thursday PM Forecast: more cool mornings, gradual warming starts Saturday
Pleasant weather will continue into the weekend. Temperatures...
Thursday AM Forecast: Fall-like weather for the next few days
Today & Tonight: Today will be absolutely beautiful...
Sports
Tiger's Stingley very questionable for State game
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron said his star defensive player, cornerback Derek Stingley is "very questionable" for the Tigers game against Mississippi State on Saturday...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Episcopal's Ethan Carmouche
BATON ROUGE - A tough, smart, and physical...
LSU's full 2022 football schedule released; see it here
BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference unveiled the...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
