Some West Feliciana residents received erroneous property tax notices, officials say
WEST FELICIANA - The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that some of the Property Tax Notices for the 2021 Tax Year that were mailed...
Families struggle with how to hold 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving
Back in the spring, Pauline Criel and her...
Sweden's first female Prime Minister resigns hours after appointment
Sweden's first female Prime Minister, 54-year-old Magdalena Andersson,...
Thanksgiving AM Forecast: Showers will be in and out through the weekend
**NEW*** Showers will sneak into the weekend forecast. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Clouds will fill in in the morning and temperatures will climb...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Thanksgiving cold front, showers sneak into weekend forecast
Take care of frying that Thanksgiving turkey early,...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Thanksgiving showers will lead into a chilly weekend
The short warm-up will be interrupted by a...
Sports
So what happens now... LSU Coaching Search
With the regular season coming to a close and the potential for the season to end on Saturday for good many LSU fans are wondering what's...
Fan's Choice player of week 12: Madison Prep's Zeon Chriss
Zeon Chris is a special talent. The quarterback...
Channel 2's Best Bets Week 12: NFL
Happy Thanksgiving! Since three games are being played...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
Contests
