Man arrested for stealing over $7,000 in roofing shingles
LAPLACE - A Gramercy man is behind bars for allegedly stealing roofing materials from a LaPlace area business, authorities say. Deputies with the St. John...
Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against...
Local restaurant benefiting from construction of Amazon fulfillment center at Cortana Mall
BATON ROUGE - Frank's Restaurant on Airline Highway...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Temperatures will go from 80s to 40s in the next two days
Temperatures will rise and fall in the next two days. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: The warm trend will continue for one more day....
Tuesday PM Forecast: above average temps versus multiple fronts
Mild conditions will continue until a cold front...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Above normal temperatures will bring 80s before the next front
The warm-up continues! Some areas may see the...
Sports
LSU Tiger hoops rallies to beat Liberty 74-58
The LSU Tiger basketball team won their third game in a row as they weathered a rough first half of play to beat Liberty 74-58 on...
WATCH: Coach O previews LSU-ULM
LSU-Texas A&M will kick off at night in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - LSU's last game of the...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us

