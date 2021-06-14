Home
Wetland consultant says more needs to be done to protect city from flooding
BATON ROUGE - Calls for building moratoriums are spreading and getting louder. Discussions are underway in several parishes in response to recent flooding. One man...
Concrete canal erodes, causes sinkhole in neighbor's yard
BATON ROUGE - A homeowner says she's been...
Social Security offices remain closed, woman having issues with proving her disability
UPDATE: The SSA reached out to Jackson within...
Newly signed bill to possibly create new crime prevention district if approved by voters
BATON ROUGE- With an uptick in crime in Baton Rouge, residents in Old Goodwood are relieved about a newly signed bill that would create another Crime...
Toddler dies in hot car in Iberia Parish Monday afternoon
IBERIA PARISH, La. - A two-year-old boy is...
Livingston Parish prepares for potential rain events
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Department of Public Works crews...
Summer pattern through Thursday, tropical rainfall possible beyond
Through the first half of the week, standard summer weather is expected. Eyes will be on the tropics as a disturbance could bring a spell of...
Tropical Depression Two forms off the coast of North Carolina
Tropical Depression Two has formed offshore of North...
It'll feel like 100-105 degrees in some areas today; Watching the tropics
The heat advisory set earlier...
Paul Mainieri's career ends with super regional loss to Tennessee
Release via LSU Sports KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee belted six home runs Sunday as the Volunteers defeated LSU, 15-6, to win the Knoxville Super Regional...
LSU falls in tough Super Regional opener to Tennessee, 4-2
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee scratched across three runs...
LSU Men's Track wins NCAA outdoors National Championship
The LSU men's track team has won it's...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, June 11, 2021.
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
