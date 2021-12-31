Home
2 On Your Side
News
Across the globe, New Years Eve is muted by omicron
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Good riddance to 2021. Let 2022 bring fresh hope. That was a common sentiment as people around the world began...
New Year's Eve celebrations still scheduled despite surge in cases
BATON ROUGE - The Basin Ballroom on Third...
Edwin Edwards' daughter disputes alleged handwritten will in court filings
Edwin Edwards' adult daughter claimed in a court...
Hurricane Ida resources
New Year's Eve Forecast: Muggy and warm with big changes before the weekend is over
Muggy conditions for New Year’s Eve and BIG changes on the way. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: After breaking heat records three days in...
Thursday PM Forecast: Big changes on the way this weekend
The Forecast We broke yet another record high...
Thursday AM Forecast: Temperatures are set to swing nearly 50 degrees over the weekend
Massive temperature swings are coming this weekend. ...
Sports
#19 LSU gets second ranked win of the season with 68-62 win over #13 Georgia
Kim Mulkey has yet another little thing to celebrate . Number 19 LSU is bringing a huge conference road win back to Baton Rouge as the...
SWAC releases updated COVID protocols for men's and women's basketball games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference has...
LSU hoops falls to Auburn 70-55 in the SEC opener
AUBURN - The LSU basketball team lost their...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
