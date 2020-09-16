Home
Letters to unemployed warn they were overpaid, some may owe thousands
BATON ROUGE - Major sticker shock for people on unemployment since some of them received mail that says they owe back thousands of dollars. The letters...
Fence company taking months to complete projects, customers upset
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston...
No repair date set for neighborhood damaged by June tornado
BATON ROUGE - On the morning of June...
Trump admin releases COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DoD) issued a Wednesday morning release consisting of two documents that outline the...
New LSU study shines light on African American hardships amid pandemic in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - New research is shedding light...
Police: Shooting that hurt 4 in Baker neighborhood stemmed from drug deal, suspect in custody
BAKER - Police say a shooting that sent...
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to shatter records
The 2020 hurricane season has been nothing short of active. So far, every single named storm besides Arthur and Bertha have broken records for the earliest...
Sally inland, but tropics far from quiet
A weak cold front will drive some drier...
Sally makes landfall, drier conditions for the end of the week
Hurricane Sally made landfall this morning and conditions...
Sports
Catholic High alum Warrick Dunn among 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees
BATON ROUGE - Local high school football legend and NFL star Warrick Dunn is among more than 100 retired players nominated for the Pro Football Hall...
Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss several weeks with ankle injury
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints' star wide receiver...
Coach O says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - When it comes to college...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
