Rayne woman killed in motorcycle accident Sunday
ASCENSION PARISH - A woman was killed when her motorcycle went off the road in Ascension Parish and she was thrown off of the bike. ...
Part of Denham Springs under boil advisory during water line repairs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil advisory has been...
LSU's Dylan Crews wins Golden Spikes award, crowning him as the best in college baseball
OMAHA, NEB. - LSU Centerfielder Dylan Crews wins...
Sunday PM Forecast: An Uncomfortable Night- Record Heat Monday?
Tonight & Tomorrow: The evening and overnight hours will be hot and humid with the heat index still hovering around 100 degree late into the...
Saturday Forecast: Heat Wave Returns - Rain Chances Bring Relief
Another extremely hot day as temperatures will begin...
Friday PM Forecast: Showers will be around tomorrow but still not a total washout
The PM rainy pattern is wrapping up into...
LSU's Dylan Crews wins Golden Spikes award, crowning him as the best in college baseball
OMAHA, NEB. - LSU Centerfielder Dylan Crews wins the 2023 Golden Spikes Award, the first Tiger to win it since 1989 when Ben McDonald won it....
LSU baseball beats Florida 4-3 during extra innings in first game of College World Series Finals
OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team is...
SEC's dominance on display again with Florida and LSU matched up in CWS finals
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — LSU coach Jay Johnson...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
