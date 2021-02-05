Home
On Your Side
DEMCO to start installing new smart meters later this month
CENTRAL - More smart meters are on their way to homes in the greater Baton Rouge area. Entergy customers have been complaining about higher bills...
Woman's valuables destroyed in storage unit by rodents; insurance, storage company 'not responsible' for over $70,000 in losses
BATON ROUGE - A woman's possessions were destroyed...
State agency wants Entergy to investigate new meters as customers report surging bills
BATON ROUGE - After reports of Entergy bills...
News
Officials identify man killed in tragic S. Harrells Ferry Road area house fire
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man passed away in a Thursday (Feb. 4) afternoon house fire near S. Harrells Ferry Road. The fire was...
Stocks open higher; S&P 500 heading for a big weekly gain
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, keeping...
Gov. Edwards says, "I couldn't ask for a better partner" of his wife on her birthday
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards took...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Rainy conditions will subside just in time for Super Bowl Sunday
Rainy conditions are here through Saturday afternoon. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Showers will start back up around noon and once they start, they...
Dreary and chilly period ahead
Some sun was around on a milder Thursday...
Rain and cooler temperatures set to move in tonight
The weather pattern is changing as we head...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU women's basketball collapses in fourth quarter against Texas A&M
The LSU women's basketball team faltered down the stretch in their upset bid against 7th ranked Texas A&M losing 54-41 as the Lady Tigers nearly failed...
Seven Scotlandville Hornets ink college pledges on National Signing Day
Scotlandville Hornets send 7 football players off to...
Madison Cassidy becomes Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee with NLI to Southern Miss
In the afternoon at Parkview, 4 Eagles put...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Virginia woman experiences anaphylaxis, dies within hours of receiving Pfizer vaccine
GLOUCESTER, Virginia- A woman who received the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday (Jan. 30) in Virginia passed away only hours after it was administered, officials say. ...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Black History Month
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Black History Month
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Rainy conditions will subside just in time for Super Bowl Sunday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days