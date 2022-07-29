Home
Coast Guard helps clean up over 2,000 gallons of fuel spilled into Mississippi River
NEW ORLEANS - The United States Coast Guard is helping with cleanup Friday after a tanker ship spilled thousands of gallons of oil into the Lower...
Overdose calls, deaths on track to break another record in East Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The capital city is on...
Months after stray bullet killed sleeping 3-year-old, family still looking for answers
BATON ROUGE - Three-year-old Devin Page Jr. was...
Friday PM Forecast: upper low to cause little less storm activity this weekend
The continuous rinse and repeat pattern may be slightly less active over the weekend. However, a chance for showers and thunderstorms will stay on the board...
Friday AM Forecast: Will there be enough dry time in the forecast for the pool this weekend?
Your Friday evening plans may run into the...
Thursday PM Forecast: storms again Friday, little less action this weekend
The seemingly endless routine of early sun and...
LSU baseball announces signing of five transfers
BATON ROUGE - The Portal King makes it official: LSU head coach Jay Johnson announced the signing of five high-level transfers that will join the Tigers...
LSU baseball lands dual-threat player in the portal with Paul Skenes
BATON ROUGE - The portal king strikes again...
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
METAIRIE - After nearly two years absence from...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, July 29, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: upper low to cause little less storm activity this weekend
